Michael Douglas Has 'wonderful Discussion' With Minister L Murugan At Cannes 2023

L. Murugan, the Head of State of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is currently heading the India Pavillion at the Cannes Film Festival. The minister recently took to social media in order to share a picture of himself greeting Hollywood actor Michael Douglas. He also revealed that they enjoyed a conversation with each other about a variety of topics.

Taking to Twitter, L. Murugan shared a picture of himself shaking hands with Michael Douglas, along with several other pictures from their conversation at the festival. He wrote in the tweet, “Delighted to meet legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas at India Pavillion #CannesFilmFestival2023. Had a wonderful discussion with him on a range of topics- Indian movies' growing reach from Local to Global”. In a follow-up tweet, L. Murugan wrote that he, “also appraised him about upcoming 54rth #IFFI, Goa India’s biggest film festival”. Check out the tweets below.

Michael Douglas is slated to receive a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in an honorary capacity. Speaking about being nominated to receive the honour, Variety quoted Douglas saying, “It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling."

He recalled his time at Cannes, starting with The China Syndrome (1979) to Behind the Candelabra (2013), and said that the film festival has always reminded him that cinematic magic is not only behind the screen but has the ability to impact the audience beyond the screens.