Michael Fassbender In Talks To Star In David Fincher's Adaptation Of 'The Killer'

After partnering with Netflix for Mank, director David Fincher is set to collaborate with Netflix again for his next feature film. The filmmaker will be adapting Alexis Nolent's graphic novel series, The Killer. According to a report, Michael Fassbender is in negotiations to take on the lead role in David Fincher's next film.

Michael Fassbender eyed for the lead role in David Fincher's next

David Fincher has teamed up with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker once again for The Killer. He had previously worked with Andrew on his 1997 movie Seven. Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the film. If he is finalized, he will be portraying the role of a cold-blooded assassin who begins to have a psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass. Cean Chaffin will be bankrolling the project.

A look into David Fincher's movies

David Fincher's last directorial Mank was a biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of Citizen Kane (1941). Mank was based on a screenplay by David's late father Jack Fincher, and produced by Ceán Chaffin, Douglas Urbanski, and Eric Roth. Mank starred Gary Oldman in the lead role, along with Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, Joseph Cross, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Gossmann, and Charles Dance.

David Fincher's other popular films include Gone Girl, Seven, The Game, The Social Network, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Zodiac and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, among others.

Michael Fassbender's movies

Michael Fassbender made his feature film debut in the fantasy war epic 300 as a Spartan warrior. Later, he appeared in several films such as Fish Tank, A Dangerous Method, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, Frank, Assassin's Creed and Inglourious Basterds. In 2011 he made his debut as the Marvel Comics supervillain Magneto in the film X-Men: First Class. He was also seen in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and more. He also played late Appl co-founder Steve Jobs in his biopic titled Steve Jobs.

(Source: With inputs from PTI)

