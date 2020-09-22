Michael Hogan's Fans Raise Funds For His Medical Care After Severe Brain Injury

Michael Hogan, the Battlestar Galactica actor, suffered from a major fall in February this year. Since then, the actor has been reportedly suffering from paralysis and memory loss. In order to help the actor and his family, his fans have started a GoFundMe page to help the actor’s wife Susan Hogan to cover his medical treatment and recovery costs.

Michael Hogan’s fans raise money for his medical care

Michael Hogan dazzled the audience with his performance in the show Battlestar Galactica. He then went on to star in shows like The Man in the High Castle and Fargo. But unfortunately, Michael suffered from a serious fall in February 2020. A GoFundMe page suggests that Hogan’s left side has been paralysed and he suffers from memory loss and other health problems.

Screenshot of the GoFundMe page

This page also contains a letter written by Michael Hogan’s wife and actor Susan Hogan. The page states that since Michael’s fall, he suffered from a serious brain injury and since then he is being treated at the Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver, Canada.

Hogan’s neighbour Shari Ulrich penned a note on behalf of the family. She said that she has been friends and a neighbour of the celebrity couple for nearly 20 years. She revealed that due to Michael’s health, the family needs support. Shari revealed that it has taken Michael’s wife Susan “a long time” to be comfortable to share the details about Michael’s accident that “changed their lives forever”.

Susan Hogan in her note on the GoFundMe page revealed that things have been extremely difficult for them since the COVID pandemic. Susan revealed that the family’s visits have been restricted to curb the spread of the virus. Michael Hogan has also been denied a care team of a physiotherapist, OT, a speech therapist, etc. due to the pandemic.

The GoFundMe page has had 2.9k donors to this date. The page plans to raise $150,000 and has collected $135,501. The page already has 2.9k followers. Hogan’s family and loved ones are sharing the page to spread about Michael’s condition and Susan’s need for financial support.

