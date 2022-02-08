Michael Jackson Biopic: Lionsgate Bags Worldwide Distribution Rights To Graham King's Film

Oscar-winning producer Graham King's biopic on the legendary pop star Michael Jackson has been picked up by Lionsgate for worldwide distribution. The studio has bagged the distribution rights of the project, which is being penned by Oscar nominee John Logan, while Graham and the co-executors of the 'Michael Jackson estate' - John Branca and John McClain are producing it.

According to Deadline reports, the studio quipped that the film will give 'an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man' who went on to become the 'King of Pop'. It will also bring to life his “most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

Lionsgate gets worldwide distribution rights to Graham King's Michael Jackson biopic

The upcoming biopic is said to cover Michael's career beginning with the band The Jackson five, his superstardom in the world of pop, his legal struggles including civil and criminal lawsuits among other things. The musical genius passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

In a statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake expressed excitement about collaborating with Graham in the 'epic film'. He lauded Graham for having "proven success in telling iconic life stories, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Ali".

King also expressed gratitude about getting the opportunity to bring the legacy of the Jackson family to the big screen. “I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film,” he said.

Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson also mentioned, "As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen".

Graham's biopic in collaboration with Logan and Jackson's estate was announced back in 2019 and has finally found a studio after 3 years. The Thriller singer left a trailblazing mark in the global music fraternity, having sold over 400 million records worldwide. He has also bagged 15 Grammys and a Golden Globe award for his stint and has been included in the Rock and Rolle Hall of Fame twice.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@MICHAELJACKSON