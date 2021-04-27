Michael Jackson's Estate Scores A Big Win In The Wade Robson Sex Abuse Case

A verdict on Michael Jackson's sex abuse case has been passed by L.A. County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young. The District Judge, while giving his verdict of the case involving Michael Jackson and Wade Robson, the plaintiff, in this case, ruled in the favour of the late pop star's estate by saying that the defendants, namely MJJ productions and MJJ ventures, are not financially liable to Robson as the corporate entities did not have any legal duty or ability to control Jackson.

As per AP News, the judge said “There is no evidence supporting plaintiff’s contention that defendants exercised control over Jackson. The evidence further demonstrates that defendants had no legal ability to control Jackson because Jackson had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants.” The case was brought to the forefront in a documentary made on the late popstar, titled Leaving Neverland, which also spoke about how some of the most iconic Michael Jackson's songs even came about to be.

The response from Robson's attorney to the verdict:

While responding to the verdict that was passed by the L.A Country Superior Court, Vince Finaldi, Robson's attorney was quoted by the officials at Entertainment Weekly saying something on the lines of the fact that the ruling in question had several "fatal flaws". While on the topic of the next course of actions on the part of Finaldi and team, he said that they will now move to the Court of Appeal. Finaldi also implied that the motion will also be escalated to Supreme Court if the defendants' legal representatives see the move as apt.

Finaldi on the repercussions of letting the verdict stand:

While on the topic of the consequences of letting the final decision on the part of the legal authorities going uncontested, Finaldi said "If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power", as per AP news. Finaldi even touched upon the fact that children deserve protection from such unlawful acts, and Finaldi will stop at nothing in order to ensure the same for them. More details regarding Michael Jackson and Wade Robson's case will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the representatives of the personalities and/or the relevant legal authorities.