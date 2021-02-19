Michael Jordan Shares Picture Of His Date With Lori Harvey, Says 'I Love You Baby'

Black Panther actor Michael Jordan took to his Instagram to share a picture with his girlfriend Lori Harvey while going on a date. The post comes after Boosie Badazz dissed the actor's girlfriend in an interview with DJ Vlad. In the post, the actor is seen wearing a black suit whereas his girlfriend Lori is seen wearing a mirror cut dress. The caption of the picture reads, "I love you baby [white and black heart emoji]". The comment section is filled with their fans praising them. Michael B Jordan's girlfriend also left a comment on his post. Check it out.

Also Read: Michael B Jordan rents aquarium to celebrate first Valentine's Day with Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey and Michael Jordan

Michael B Jordan's girlfriend Lori Harvey also took to her Instagram to share the pictures from their date. In the picture, the two are seen posing for the camera while the actor in one of the pictures is standing beside her and in the other picture, he is standing behind his girlfriend. The caption of the picture reads, "All smiles [smile-heart emoji]". Check it out.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan starrer Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' gets release date on Prime Video

A week ago, Lori Harvey shared a bunch of pictures with Michael to wish him on his birthday. In the picture, the couple is seen twinning while wearing black. Lori is seen wearing a black dress with back cut and a bow. The caption reads, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are". Check it out.

Also Read: Michael B Jordan called 'Nugget' by gf Lori Harvey as she shares sweet wish for him

Lori Harvey and Michael Jordon controversy

Rapper Boosie Badazz in the interview with DJ Vlad slammed the couple and also insulted Lori Harvey. He called Michael 'simp' and that his girlfriend is 'running through' the music industry. He further added that Lori is dating the actor only because she doesn't want to date 'street men'.

Lori Harvey is the stepdaughter of famous American comedian, television host Steve Harvey. She started her modelling career in the year 2017. The couple went public with their relationship on January 10, 2021. They took to their Instagram to share pictures while Michael did not add any caption, Lori added a brown heart emoticon.

Also Read: Who is Michael B Jordan's girlfriend: Read to know all about Lori Harvey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.