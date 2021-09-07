Michael K. Williams' Face Scar: How Did 'The Wire' Actor Get The Scar On His Face?

American actor Micheal K. Williams' Hollywood career spans over 30 years. He played the iconic role of Omar Little in the HBO drama series The Wire. The actor has a unique scar on his face about which he opened up back in 2014. Here's how Michael K. Williams got his scar and how it helped him in his career.

How did Michael K. Williams get the scar on his face?

Michael K. Williams opened up about the scar on his face in a 2014 interview with NPR. The actor revealed he got the scar at the age of 25 as he was brutally attacked on the face. However, the scar changed his life and landed him in several major roles. While recounting the attack, William revealed he saw two of his friends being surrounded by some guys who he did not know. When he realised his friends were going to get attacked, he asked his friends to return home with him. But, one of the guys kept pacing him. When asked to leave, the guy took out a razor from his mouth and swiped it across Williams' face. The actor somehow escaped with his friends alive.

How scar helped Michael K. Williams in movies?

In the same interview, Michael K. Williams revealed the scar eventually helped him in getting some major acting roles. He revealed he got the role of Omar due to his facial scar. He also credited his scar for landing him in The Sopranos and Law & Order. He also revealed how directors did not want him to dance in videos but act. He also played Tupac Shakur's brother in Bullet after the rapper saw his scar.

Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on September 6, 2021. The actor was known for his role as Omar Little in The Wire and Albert Chawky in Broadwalk. Hollywood Reporter confirmed the actor's death. The reason behind his death is currently suspected to be a possible drug overdose. However, the actual reason has not been announced yet. He was 54. Williams is survived by his mother, brother, and nephew.

IMAGE: AP