Michael K Williams 'The Wire' Star Found Dead In NYC Apartment; All You Need To Know

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn. On Monday, New York Police recovered the 54-year-old actor's body around 2 pm. The Emmy-nominated actor, Michael is best known for his role on the Baltimore-based series on HBO, The Wire.

New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Joe Gimoel confirmed that they responded to an emergency call from Williams' apartment in Brooklyn at 2 pm (local time) on September 6 and found him dead on their arrival. As per a BBC, report, the Broadwalk Empire actor "died due to drug overdose." NYPD also added that investigations are underway. Meanwhile, the deceased actor's family released a public statement on Monday.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss," William's family representative said.

Michael K. Williams cause of death

Known for his famous part as Omar Little from The Wire, Micheal K. Williams was found dead by his family members. According to New York City Police and the law enforcement sources, as told to New York-based media, Williams died due to possible drug abuse. "His death is an ongoing investigation. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death," the police spokesman told the L.A. Times, refusing to provide further details.

Was Michael K. Williams married?

For a long time now, the American actor was linked to the Why did I get married? actor Tasha Smith. Both the actors were said to be dating after Tasha posted a picture of both of them in 2019 with the caption, "Nothing makes me happier!!!! The love of my life. This man gives me goosebumps!!!" The 50-year-old actor-director also posted a series of pictures of the duo on Michael's birthday in December 2020. "Sending a big Happy Birthday to my brother, #bff, friend, ride or die, always been there and will be! Love you baby! The Best is Yet to Come!!! God knows what He's doing! Live your life to the fullest and let God use you to the MAX!!! You always put a smile on my face!!!," she wrote.

Hollywood film fraternity condole the actor's sudden demise

I feel punched in gut to learn we’ve lost Michael K Williams. Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I’ve had in my career. My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) September 6, 2021

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce took to Twitter to express grief over the ace actor's sudden demise. "The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss," he wrote. "An immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth," Wendell added. Filmmaker James Gunn remembered the Lovecraft Country actor as "the most generous souls" he ever met. "I feel punched in the gut to learn we’ve lost Michael K Williams. Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I’ve had in my career. My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period," American actor Edward Norton wrote on Twitter. "He had a really rare gift for being fully present at the moment & for conveying the layers under the words. He ran so deep. He was also kind & generously enthusiastic. I’ll be forever grateful that he graced ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ & that I got to share space & time w him. RIP💔," the aggrieved actor added.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, an HBO family member for more than 20 years. While the world knew of his immense talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. pic.twitter.com/CaBM3N1Uc1 — HBO (@HBO) September 6, 2021

HBO also condoled the death of The Road actor. "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, an HBO family member for more than 20 years," they wrote. "While the world knew of his immense talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss," they added.

Born on November 22, 1996, Michael K. Williams is best known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO drama The Wire and Albert "Chalky" White on Broadwalk Empire. He was nominated for the Primetime Emmy under three categories.

Image: AP