Michael Keaton Bags His First Emmy For ‘Dopesick’; Slams His 'doubters'

The Emmys 2022 winners were recently announced revealing how some of the popular stars won big at the ceremony for their stellar performances in tv and web shows. One of them included the notable actor Michael Keaton who recently attracted the fans’ attention with his stellar performance in Dopesick.

Michael Keaton bags Emmy for Dopesick

Michael Keaton bagged the Emmy award for Dopesick under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. As the actor took the stage to receive the award, he thanked everyone in his family for never making him feel foolish while he was making a fool of himself over and over again.

He said, “My folks weren’t exactly patrons of the arts,” he said in his acceptance speech. “We weren’t patrons of anything, frankly. But I want to thank them. I just want to thank all those people in my family for never making me feel foolish, because I went on to do that several times myself. That’s the thing about feeling foolish and making a fool of yourself and making mistakes, there’s huge power and merit in that. I’m glad I made a fool of myself over and over and over again.” He even called out his doubters and added how he was cool with them and even acknowledged his true believes in life.

A proud moment for @MichaelKeaton who just took home his first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie! #Emmys2022 👏🥹 pic.twitter.com/A5bB4dybSz — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

While Michael Keaton emerged as the winner, the other nominees in the category included Colin Firth, The Staircase, Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven, Himesh Patel, Station Eleven and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy.

On the other hand, Zendaya bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in Euphoria, Jason Sudeikis won an award for Ted Lasso under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Even Sheryl Lee Ralph emerged as a winner for her performance in Abbott Elementary as a supporting actress as she received her first-ever Emmy award.

