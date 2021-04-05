Michael Keaton Becomes 1st Person To Win 3 SAG Awards For Outstanding Performance By Cast

On April 4, Michael Keaton broke the SAG Awards record and made history with the Trial of the Chicago 7 cast win. While the film won an award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 27th annual SAG Awards, Michael Keaton became the first person to win three SAG awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Earlier, Keaton had won the same award for his 2014 film Birdman and 2015's Spotlight.

SAG awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday and actor Frank Langella accepted the trophy on behalf of the cast. While accepting the award, the actor who played the role of Judge Julius Hoffman in the film said, "'God give us leaders,' said the Reverend Martin Luther King before he was shot down in cold blood on this very date in 1968. A profound injustice". He further added, "The trial of the Chicago Seven began 18 months later, ruled by a corrupt judge — me".

Frank Langella's acceptance speech,

Aaron Sorkin was determined to tell their story, and his loving and respectful direction transformed a group of disparate actors into an ensemble. Reverend King was right, we need leaders to guide us toward hating each other less. We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago Seven, and most especially, Aaron Sorkin, our leader whose voice is the soul of this movie. Thank you SAG-AFTRA. READ | Michael Keaton to examine COVID-19 situation in UK before reprising his Batman role

Michael Keaton in The Trial of Chicago 7 plays Ramsey Clark, a United States Attorney General during the riots. This is an American historical legal drama film that follows the story of the Chicago Seven. This was a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters, who were charged for conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Helmed by Aaron Sorkin, it stars an ensemble cast including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, and Ben Shenkman. It was released in selected theatres on September 25, 2020. It is currently streaming digitally on Netflix since October 16. Watch the trailer below.

Promo Image Source: Still from The Trial of the Chicago 7