Michael Keaton Lauds President Zelenskyy At Critics Choice Awards; 'Keep Up The Fight'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 19th day, the catastrophic situation has increased global tension with many pondering over the Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homeland. In the recent past, many notable celebs from all across the world have stood in solidarity with the war-torn nation, with many working hard towards providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Amid this, Hollywood actor Michael Keaton recently lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while accepting his award at the Critics Choice Awards 2022.

Michael Keaton praises President Zelenskyy

Michael Keaton gave a shout to his 'fellow actor President Zelenskyy' on the stage of the Critics Choice Awards 2022. He thanked the Ukrainian President and while doing so, he also extended support to him for keeping up the fight. "The only thing I’ll say about things in the world, which I’ve mentioned before, I’m going to say thank you to fellow actor President Zelenskyy, and keep up the fight," said the Dopesick star.

During his thanking speech, Keaton also reflected on the things that can change the course of the world. According to the star, providing 'voting rights' can bring in a massive change both 'environmentally' and 'socially'. "There’s only one way to change things environmentally, socially and for some sort of racial justice and social justice, two words: voting rights," he said. "Voting rights and voter suppression," the 70-year-old asserted.

Michael Keaton won the award in the 'Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television' category for Dopesick. The drama miniseries focuses on the epicentre of America's struggle with opioid addiction. The Critics Choice Awards 2022 was held on March 13 and was telecasted live on the CBS and TBS networks.

This wasn't the first time when Keaton praised President Zelenskyy. Back in February, he was among the many who offered tributes and prayers for those impacted by the Russian invasion in Ukraine during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Just like this time, Keaton while receiving his award on the stage said, "We have a fellow actor in Zelenskyy, who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight." At the time Keaton won in the 'Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries' category for the same show.

