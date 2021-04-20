Michael Keaton Now Confirmed To Reprise Batman Role In 'The Flash'

The Flash is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU); it stars Ezra Miller in the titular superhero role as he reprises Barry Allen. The film was to mark the return of Michael Keaton as Batman / Bruce Wayne. However, his involvement with the project was halted as the actor decided to examine the COVID-19 situation before signing up. Now, he will officially feature in the film.

Michael Keaton now confirm to return as Batman in 'The Flash'

According to The Wrap, Michael Keaton’s talent agency, ICM Partners, has confirmed the actor will return as Batman in The Flash film. The superhero movie has officially kicked off production in London on Monday, as revealed in an Instagram post from director Andrés Muschietti. Keaton will be taking on the character after nearly 30 years.

Last month, Michael Keaton set the fandom on fire when he hinted in an interview with Deadline that he might not do The Flash because of his concerns about coronavirus. The actor said that what worries him more than anything about all this stuff is COVID1-9. He admitted that he is more concerned about the virus than anything else.

He keeps his eye more on the COVID situation in the United Kingdom than any other news. At that time, Keaton was living away from the city and everybody because the novel virus got him really concerned. He asserted that it was his first thing about all projects. He looks at it and goes, ''Is this thing going to kill me, literally?'' And if it doesn’t, then they can talk about doing any film.

Michael Keaton debuted as Bruce Wayne in 1989 released Batman directed by Tim Burton. They collaborated again in the 1992 film Batman Returns. Then Keaton dropped the cape and cowl suit, while Burton went on to make two more movies Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin, with George Clooney as the billionaire detective.

The Flash movie also brings back Ben Affleck as Batman. Both, Michael Keaton and Affleck will portray their respective version of the superhero. The Flash cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The film is set to arrive in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Batman Returns