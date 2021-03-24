Michael Keaton Reveals What Is Keeping Him From Signing 'The Flash' Movie To Play Batman

As per recent reports, actor Michael Keaton might have just denied being a part of the long-due Flash movie in DCEU, playing the role of Batman. The actor shared that he hadn’t officially signed for the movie and what keeps him from officially committing to the project is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read along to know more excerpts from the interview, and what the actor had to add.

Michael Keaton opens up about working in the movie Flash as Batman

In a recent interview with Deadline, Keaton said that his fear of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is especially concerning at his age, is the reason that is keeping him officially signing the Flash movie, which will feature him as the caped crusader. The 69-year-old shares that he keeps his attention towards the COVID-19 situation in the UK more than anything else. Multiple DC movies have been shot in the UK, which also includes Justice League, Wonder Woman, and crews of other potential hits that are in the pipeline have gathered in the UK during the pandemic for filming including Jurassic World: Dominion and Mission: Impossible 7.

He shared that the COVID-19 situation back in the UK will determine whether he will be getting on-board the project or not. Keaton also added that to stay safe and away from crowds, he has been staying at his estate in rural Montana following the pandemic scare. Additionally, the actor admitted that he looks at the COVID-19 stats before signing any project.

Apart from his safety concerns regarding coronavirus, Keaton said that he also isn’t sure about donning the bat-suit again, as he has a list of other projects that are on a higher priority for him. Michael stated he needs time to think and decide whether he wants to take up the Flash movie, as he has too much on his plate and he is really engrossed in work currently. He also revealed that he has received a revised script of the Flash movie, and still hasn’t been able to go through it as he is loaded with work from his other upcoming commitments and projects.

Promo Image: AP