Michael Keaton Shares Take On Stepping Into Batman’s Shoes After 3 Decades In 'The Flash'

Batman is among the iconic movie characters and some established names have donned the heroic suit, cape and mask. One among them is Michael Keaton who does so again in the upcoming The Flash. Despite donning the superhero costume after a while, the veteran stated that the experience felt 'shockingly normal.'

Michael Keaton on donning Batman suit again for The Flash

Michael Keaton, in an interview with YouTube channel Jake's Takes, stated that it was 'weird' how normal he felt about stepping into the zone again. He recalled going ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ However, as he shot for the movie, he recalled how numerous interesting sense memories started coming to him again.

Keaton plays Batman again almost three decades since he played the iconic role in 1992's Batman Returns. He had also played the superhero in 1989's Batman. The Flash is reported to ignore events from the subsequent editions, Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997) because the 69-year-old was not a part of it.

The Flash to release in 2022

The Flash revolves around the journey of The Flash, played by Ezra Miller. who can move at superhuman speeds, as he seeks to battle the unexpected situations from trying to prevent his mother's death in the past. Numerous other superhero partners of the DC Comics too play pivotal roles in this movie, which includes Batman and Supergirl. Two versions of Batman were a part of this narrative and this includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne and Keaton playing an older version in an alternate universe.

The Flash is the 12th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is based on the storyline Flashpoint. The movie, which had commenced its shooting in April this year in England, is being directed by Andy Muschietti and the screenplay has been penned by Christina Hodson. The movie also stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen: and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso are among the other members of the cast in undisclosed roles.

The Flash is gearing up for release on November 4, 2022.

