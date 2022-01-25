Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dies By 'suspected Suicide' At Age 26: Report

Actor Michael Madsen's son Hudson Madsen has reportedly died of an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hawaii. The actor's late son was living with his wife, who he married in July 2018, in Wahiawa since August of the year 2019. Additionally, as per IMDb, Hudson is the godson of renowned filmmaker and frequent collaborator of Michael, Quentin Tarantino.

Michael Madsen, 63, has been featured in a number of films by Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, 58. Some of his popular work is the 1992 Reservoir Dogs, the 2004 flick Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Free Willy, and more. Madsen also has sons, Calvin and Luke, with his wife actor DeAnna Madsen. He is also the father of 31-year-old Christian and 27-year-old MAx with ex Jeannine Bisignano.

Michael Madsen's son Hudson dies

As per a report from The Sun, the 26-year-old allegedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot on the island of Oahu, as confirmed by the Honolulu medical examiner. The authorities have not yet confirmed the time of the death. A spokeswoman of the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu told The Sun, ''I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.”

As per Hudson and his wife, Carlie's Facebook handles, the duo were living in Hawaii as they shared multiple pictures with their friends and family. Hudson Madsen has reportedly served for the US army as well as spent time in Afghanistan.

A source told the outlet that Hudson's mother, DeAnna, was travelling to Hawaii to deal with the tragedy. The family provided a statement to The Blast, as per The Sun, where they mourned the loss of their young family member. The statement read, ''We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him."

(Image: Instagram/@kyen0h/Facebook/@HudsonMadsen)