Michael Scott Helmed 'Threat Level Midnight' Releases On YouTube

Michael Scott helmed Threat Level Midnight has been released by the producers of The Office US on their official YouTube channel. Steve Carell's character first mentioned Threat Level Midnight in season 2 of The Office US but the full cut was shown to the entire office in the seventh season of the highly-rated series.

Threat Level Midnight

In the 25-minute film, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) plays the role of a secret agent by the name of Michael Scarn who has been given the job to go undercover as a hockey coach to put a stop to the evil plans of his enemy Goldenface (played by the character of Jim (John Krasinski) on the show). In the movie. Goldenface has a plan to cause chaos in an NHL All-Star game which proves to be a very tough mission for undercover agent Scarn as his wife was killed in an All-Star game.

NBC uploaded the movie on their official YouTube handle with a message that after 11 years Michael Scott is all set with his debut movie. The short movie has prompted a lot of comments from people in the comments section on YouTube. One person posted a humorous comment that if the movie does not feature in the nomination for a Dundie Award then most of them were going to have a problem. Another person said that it was the best Christmas one could ask for whereas someone else was of the opinion that the directors of Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible would have gone mad after Threat Level Midnight premiered on YouTube.

The Office set to leave Netflix

On January 1, 2021, beloved workplace comedy show The Office will be leaving Netflix and relocate to NBC's unnamed streaming service. The network which originally aired nine seasons of the mockumentary show from 2005 to 2013 reportedly has acquired the streaming rights of the show back from Netflix in effect from 2021. Netflix had announced the departure of the famous show over Twitter back in June.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

While speaking to a news daily, chairperson of NBC's digital enterprise had stated that The Office has become a staple of pop-culture whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have many entertainment choices. He also stated that he cannot wait to welcome the Dunder Mifflin family to the streaming service. Back in January, it was revealed that they will be launching a streaming platform.

.@NBCUniversal Announces Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service and New Leadership Structure https://t.co/TAWCZu94V6 — NBCUniversal (@NBCUniversal) January 14, 2019

