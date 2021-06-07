Michael Waldron Teases Continuation Of Wanda's Story in 'Doctor Strange 2'

Writer of the upcoming Disney+ show Loki Michael Waldron revealed some interesting facts about his next project with MCU. Michael Waldron will be helming the writing department of the upcoming movie Doctor Strange 2 along with director Sam Raimi. Micheal in a recent interview talked about how Wanda’s story from the show Wandavision will continue in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

Micheal Waldron teases the continuation of Wanda's story

In a recent interview with Collider, Michael Waldron talked about how the show will continue Wanda’s arc in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2. He said that him and Sam had access to the scripts and cuts of Wandavision and had became good friends with Jac Schaeffer who is the head writer of WandaVision. Michael praised Jac and added that he really admired her. Unfortunately, Michael Waldron couldn’t be a part of the sets of WandaVision because he was busy filming the episodes of Loki. However, Waldron added that he had the opportunity of working closely with Jac and Olsen to ensure that they will honour Wanda’s emotional journey from the show. More to the point, he added that he wanted to make sure that they do justice in telling the next part of that story.

Talking more about Doctor Strange 2, Michael Waldron revealed that just as Sam Raimi signed up for thr project in February 2020, the pandemic started and the film schedule got delayed because of the lockdown. However, he said that this helped in working on the film fron the scratch which really helped both Sam Raimi and Michael to figure out what they need from the film and so he spent a whole year with Sam Raimi to make the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in crucial roles. Reportedly, the film will revolve around Doctor Strange facing a friend who has turned into an unspeakable enemy. The film is scheduled to release on March 2022.

Michael Waldron has been a writer of some incredible projects. He has written the major portions of the show Community and after that he continued to work for projects like Rick & Morty and Harmon Quest. He even worked as an executive producer and writer recently for the show called Heels.

IMAGE: STILL FROM DOCTOR STRANGE / STILL FROM WANDAVISION

