Michaela Cole Wins Big At BAFTAs 2021 To Meghan Markle's Baby's Name: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Michaela Cole winning big at the BAFTA Awards 2021 to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby’s name revealed, many events made headlines on June 7, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Michaela Cole at BAFTA Awards 2021

Michaela Cole won the best leading actress award at the BAFTAs for her role in I May Destroy You. In an interview with Variety, the actor said that she wants to dedicate the award to coordinator Ita O’Brien. She thanked her coordinator for creating a safe emotional and physical space on the sets. The series also bagged the award for the best mini-series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby’s name revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter on June 4, 2021. Her name is revealed to be Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lilibet is the Queen’s family name and the little munchkin’s middle name is a tribute to Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Congratulations on the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor being born on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/tzgAPMKXlD — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) June 6, 2021

Loki’s new promo reveals that the character is ‘gender fluid’

In the new promo of the show, it was seen that Loki is forced to work at the Time Variance Authority (TVA). His file is placed on the desk and his character’s name is mentioned as Loki Laufeyson. In the file, his gender is written as ‘fluid’ under the ‘sex’ section. Loki did take the form of a woman several times in the comics.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Chrissy Teigen steps away from her role in Never Have I Ever

Model Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from the role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. The news of her bullying Courtney Stodden had surfaced and she had sent hurtful messages to Courtney as well. Chrissy took to her Twitter to issue an apology as well.

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon takes a social media hiatus

Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans that she is taking a social media hiatus. She wrote, “Good Night. I hope you're all ok. I feel so strange still. I'm going to put my phone in the drawer for a couple of days (to) give you all a break. I hope you have a lovely Sunday and Monday. You deserve all of the happiness in the world. Never forget it. Love you to the moon and back.”

Image: Still from I May Destroy You trailer and @sussexroyal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.