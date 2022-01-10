Michaela Jae Rodriguez Wins Her 1st Ever Golden Globes Award For Her Performance In 'Pose'

Michaela Jae Rodriguez scripted history on Monday by becoming the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globes award. The Gema star won the award for Best Television Actress under the Drama category. She received the honour for her role as a 'house mother' - Bianca Rodriguez - in the popular show Pose. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the amazing news with her fans.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez wins Golden Globes award

Rodriguez posted a picture of herself and captioned it as "OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about a sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies, WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes."

The actor extended her appreciation to her fellow nominees and wrote, "To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal." Moreover, this is for the first time Pose has won any Golden Globes Award.

For the unversed, Michaela Jae Rodriguez made history last year as the first trans performer to earn an Emmy nomination in the lead acting categories. However, she could not win the title.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez's Pose

The series revolves around New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming issues at the end of the 20th century. MJ Rodriguez in this series portrayed the role of Blanca Evangelista, a house mother in New York’s underground ballroom scene during the AIDS crisis. This show has been created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The television series Pose premiered in 2018 and concluded with its final season in 2021.

This year's Golden Globes ceremony was very different, as after Hollywood and other popular streaming platforms boycotted the 79th edition of the award show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, it witnessed no audience and no television broadcast.

Image: Instagram/@mjrodriguez7