365 Days star Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian ignited romance rumours as they posed for a close-up shot at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. Shortly after their picture went viral on social media, Michele's representative issued a statement refuting their dating rumours and mentioned that their moment was 'strictly cordial'. The rep told PEOPLE that Dolce and Gabbana asked the duo to click a picture at the show, with an insider further revealing that Khloe has 'no plans' of seeing Morrone again.

Michele Morrone's rep clarifies actor's dating rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Revealing what went down at the show, the rep said, "Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it." An insider also told the publication that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians had "never met [Morrone] before" this outing.

The source said, "She just met him in Milan that night," and added, "They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."The clarification comes shortly after the Italian actor dropped a cosy picture of him and Khloe Kardashian backstage at the event. Take a look.

Morrone is reportedly single as of now. He was previously married to artist Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018. On the other hand, Khloe recently welcomed a son with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson in August.

The Kardashians star, who's already mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, recently opened up about her motherhood journey and how she loves the 'hard parts' of parenting. In a conversation with Elle, she said, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts." Khloe added that her kids challenge her as a person and being able to nurture "little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @MICHELEMORRONE/ AP)