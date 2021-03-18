Michelle Obama Expresses Excitement Over Viola Davis Playing Her In 'The First Lady'

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is all set to portray the character of the former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama. Showtime's upcoming anthology series titled The First Lady will see Davis playing Michelle Obama's character while actor O.T. Fagbenle will join the cast as former President Barack Obama. Michelle Obama is overjoyed with the fact that a much-acclaimed actor like Viola Davis will play her in the series and here is what she has to say about it.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed her happiness at the news of Davis playing her character in an upcoming series. Talking about it, Michelle stated that Viola is the greatest and also that she feels she is not worthy of it. Obama also went to say that she wished she could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it's exciting for her nonetheless. She concluded by saying that whatever Viola does, she does it with passion and vigor and that she knows that Davis will do no less for this role as well.

Back in the year 2019, Viola Davis spoke to ET and stated that she was a little scared to step into the shoes of Michelle Obama in the Showtime series which is described by the network as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Davis described Michelle Obama as a smart, confident, articulate woman who believed in sisterhood and also said that she wants to honour her with this portrayal because that's what drama is. The show will also star actors Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Viola Davis' shows

Viola Davis is a very popular American actor and producer and has an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards to her credit. She is the first African-American to achieve the 'Triple Crown of Acting' and Davis was also included in the list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2017. Her popular shows include How to Get Away with Murder, United States of Tara, The Andromeda Strain, Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise, Scandal among many others. Apart from starring in the upcoming series, The First Lady, she will also serve as an executive producer on it.

Image Credits: Michelle Obama and Viola Davis' Official Instagram Accounts