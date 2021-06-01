Michelle Pfeiffer Hits The Gym For Shooting Upcoming Ant-Man Sequel; Says, 'I'll Be Ready'

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is currently gearing up to reprise her role as Jane van Dyne aka the original Wasp, in the third instalment of Ant-Man film titled, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On Monday, May 31 the 63-year-old star shared a video of herself hitting the gym as she prepares herself for her upcoming superhero film. In the clip, Michelle Pfeiffer was seen running full speed to find her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again.

Michelle Pfeiffer hits the gym

In the clip, the Golden Globe winner can be seen as extremely enthusiastic as she begins to do cardio on the treadmill. Before catching full speed, Michelle said, “Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer. I’ll be ready”. At first, the cheeky video sees her running at a brisk pace, but by the end of it, the actor catches full speed and surprises fans. Take a look at the clip shared by the actor below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the 62-year-old actor went gaga over it. While a fan said, “Go girl you got me inspired” another wrote, “Heck yes she will!! Let’s flex!!!” Many hailed her as a “legend” and “beautiful”. Netizens also flooded her comment section with heart-eyed emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the video:

For the unversed, Michelle Pfeiffer made her MCU debut in the 2018 Ant-Man sequel titled, Ant-Man and the Wasp. She is the original Wasp who has the ability to change her size just like the main protagonist Ant-Man. In the movie, Jane was seen trapped in the Quantum Realm for decades but was eventually rescued by her husband Hank Pym, daughter Evangeline Lilly and Ant-Man himself.

Her gym video comes months after her reel-life husband, Hank Pym aka Michael Douglas also informed fans that he is getting for the upcoming film. Douglas said, “Time to grow the goatee...Hank Pym is back! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming in 2022!”. The Instagram post was shared with a slew of his stills from the Ant-Man film. Take a look at it here:

(Image: Michelle Pfeiffer's Instagram & still from Ant-Man and the Wasp)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.