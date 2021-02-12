Michelle Pfeiffer Looks Gorgeous As Ever In First Dress Fitting For Stardust | See Picture

There have been various fantasy adventure films in Hollywood but very few films come close to the class of Stardust. The 2007 movie helmed by Matthew Vaughn is still remembered by the fans for its amazing story and performances by all the actors. The movie written by Vaughn and Jane Goldman was based on Neil Gaiman's book of the same name. Author Neil Gaiman recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared some unknown trivia about the Stardust movie. He also shared a picture of Michelle Pfeiffer in Stardust while she took her first dress fitting for the movie. Here is a look at Michelle Pfeiffer's first dress fitting for Stardust.

Michelle Pfeiffer's first dress fitting for Stardust

Neil Gaiman shared a picture of Michelle Pfeiffer on his official Twitter handle. She can be seen trying on the costumes for her role of Lamia in the Stardust cast. She is seen looking at the camera with a smile on her face as two ladies work on her dress fitting. She is seen wearing a two-toned V neckline dress with her hair let loose. One of the ladies is also seen working on her hairstyle. He captioned the picture as, “Michelle Pfeiffer's first costume fitting. #StardustViewing” Here is a look at Michelle Pfeiffer having her first dress fitting for Stardust.

Neil Gaiman's Twitter

As soon as he shared the picture on Twitter, a lot of users took to the thread and praised Michelle Pfeiffer’s looks and performance in Stardust. One of the users wrote, “To me, ever since Ladyhawke, she will always be otherworldly, of the fae, something new that hasn't been discovered, an extremely kind person (funny as hell too).” Another user praised the movie and highlighted the sword fighting, romance and humour. One user compared the picture to a painting. Here is a look at what the netizens had to say about the picture.

To me, ever since Ladyhawke, she will always be otherworldly, of the fae, something new that hasn't been discovered, an extremely kind person (funny as hell too). — Grania (@Grania3) February 12, 2021

This looks like a painting of the three fates around the thread of life — Sarah Buckley (@Sarahgbeee) February 12, 2021

She is so scary in #Stardust

Amazing casting, amazing performance. — Keiran Lancaster (@TheTeaMonkey) February 12, 2021

This film will forever be in my all time favourites...lost count the number of times I have lost myself for a few hours in the beautiful magic — Alison Goss (@_AliGoss) February 12, 2021

Michelle Pfeiffer in Stardust

Michelle Pfeiffer played the role of Lamia in the Stardust cast. Her performance earned her praises from the audience and critics alike. Her character is of a witch and she is the main antagonist in the movie. Stardust cast featured several talented artists like Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Sienna Miller, Ricky Gervais, Jason Flemyng, Rupert Everett, Peter O'Toole, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro playing key roles.

Image Credits: A still from Stardust trailer

