Michelle Pfeiffer Stars With A 'talking Cat' In Her New Movie French Exit

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is known for playing unique roles in Hollywood. She seems rather excited as she is now starring in a new movie called French Exit. In the movie, she plays the role of a wealthy American woman, where she and her son is trying to make a fresh start in the city of Paris. Paris is not the only unique and refreshing element in this film, there is a cat too, and one that can talk. Michelle Pfeiffer in French Exit will be joined by a talking cat and many other quirky elements. The film is all set to release on Friday.

Michelle Pfeiffer and a talking cat are a part of the French Exit cast

In a report by Yahoo News, it was revealed that that the first question Michelle Pfeiffer asks after reading the script of French Exit was about the talking cat. She asked the director how he will manage to show a talking cat. Azazel Jacobs, the director of the film used two cats for the role. He said that the first shoot was a complete waste of time as he was still learning how to communicate and direct the cat. After the first session, the director learned that if you give space to the cat then they will do incredible things. Check out the trailer of French Exit below

Michelle Pfeiffer in French Exit also talked about her role. She said that it was very liberating to play someone who was just 100% of themself throughout the film. She even added that she loves playing a character who is able to live their life without an apology. She also expressed that it may be harmful to play a character like that because it could just be a coping skill to avoid any sort of intimacy with people.

Lucas Hedges who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Manchester By The Sea is also a part of the French Exit cast. He will play the role of the son in the film. Lucas Hedge has also played supporting roles for popular films like Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He debuted from Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom.

