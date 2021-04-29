Michelle Pfeiffer's Birthday: 5 Movies Of The Actor That You Must Add To Your Watch List

Hollywood actor Michelle Pfeiffer celebrates her birthday on April 29. The three-time Academy Award nominee turned 63 on Thursday. The actor has proved her mettle in acting and has showcased her versatility by performing and acing various roles and characters in her career. On Michelle Pfeiffer's birthday, let's look at 5 movies of our favourite Catwoman that you must not miss.

Best of Michelle Pfeiffer's movies

Scarface

The actor made her debut in the ’80s with the teen movie The Hollywood Knights and slowly climbed the ladder to achieve star status. However, the actor began to draw national attention after her breakthrough performance in the movie Scarface. The movie is said to be one of the best of Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer's careers. Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface played the role of Elvira Hancock, the drug addict girlfriend of Al Pacino's character Tony Montana. One trivia about the movie is that both Brian De Palma and Al Pacino were against casting Michelle for the film but they were later convinced by the producer and the rest is history.

The Witches of Eastwick

Michelle found commercial and critical success with her horror comedy movie The Witches of Eastwick which is an adaptation of John Updike. The movie was successful in getting Michelle out of playing the trophy wife and the bimbo pigeon hole and showcased her performance as an arch comedic who is able to pull off strange and unique roles.

Dangerous Liaisons

Dangerous Liaisons was a milestone in Michelle's career as she was nominated for the Academy Award for her impeccable performance as Madame de Tourvil. She essayed the role of a naive girl who fell victim to a dangerous game played by Glenn Close and John Malkovich’s characters. The movie was a huge hit and won three awards at the Oscars.

Batman Returns

While we now know Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, she was not actually the first choice for the role. The character of Catwoman fell into Michelle's lap after Annette Bening who was originally going to play the role had to exit the movie due to pregnancy. The movie was a critical and commercial success and the audience loved to watch Michelle as Selina Kyle in the superhero drama.

Where Is Kyra?

One of Michelle's latest movies is titled Where Is Kyra? that released in 2018 and received some of the best reviews. The critics loved how magnetically raw Michelle's performance was as a fragile woman in the movie. Michelle played the titular role in the movie who has to find a means for survival post her mother's death while hiding her struggles from her new boyfriend.

