Michelle Pfeiffer's Daughter Claudia Rose Makes A Rare Appearance On Her Mother's IG

Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter Claudia Rose made a rare appearance on her mother's Instagram profile. The 28-year-old daughter of Michelle Pfeiffer has stayed away from the limelight. Throughout the years, she and her brother John have attended only a select few public events with their parents. Michelle Pfeiffer's latest Instagram post updates the fans about Claudia Rose's whereabouts.

Michelle Pfeiffer shares a selfie with her daughter Claudia Rose

Michelle Pfeiffer is a mother of two kids, Claudia Rose and John. Claudia Rose is Michelle's adoptive daughter. Michelle adopted Claudia Rose in 1993 soon after she got married to David E. Kelly in the same year. Claudia Rose came into their lives just two months after her marriage to David. Their son John Henry Kelly was born a year later in 1994.

Recently, Michelle shared a selfie with Claudia Rose and wrote in the caption "Going out on the town with my girl". In the picture, Claudia Rose is dressed in a red dress with her curly hair swept to one side, whereas Michelle is wearing a beaded V-neck top. Claudia Rose sports minimal makeup with dusty pink lipstick and some eyeliner, whereas Michelle is wearing a nude shade of lipstick.

Fans of the actor commented their awe at Michelle's post with Claudia. Some even expressed their surprise at Claudia's rare social media appearance. Fans called the mother-daughter duo as "beauties" and "perfection" while some called them "queens". The comment section was filled with strings of heart emojis and fire flame emojis.

Michelle Pfeiffer's work in the movies and TV shows

Michelle Pfeiffer is a 63-year-old actor known for her roles in movies like Scarface, Frankie and Johnny, The Witches of Eastwick and Married to the Mob. She also played the role of Catwoman in the 1992 film Batman Returns. She was also seen in supporting roles in movies like Murder on the Orient Express and Ant-Man and the Wasp. She is married to David E. Kelly who is a well-known TV writer and producer for shows like Chicago Hope, Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, Goliath, to name a few.

