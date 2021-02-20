Michelle Pfeiffer's Whip Stunt As Catwoman From The Batman Returns Film Goes Viral

Michelle Pfeiffer has stunned fans once on the internet with her amazing skills from the Batman Returns film. The actor played the role of Catwoman in the movie and was heavily applauded for her work. Michelle Pfeiffer for the longest time was one of the fan favourite Catwoman to have appeared in a live-action film. Fans of the actor loved her accurate character portrayal of Catwoman and were therefore mesmerised by her acting. Recently, a video surfaced on Twitter where Michelle Pfeiffer can be seen delivering a shot on the sets of Batman Returns.

Michelle Pfeiffer's whip stunt as Catwoman goes viral

The actor can be seen all decked up in her Catwoman suit and wielding her whip in one hand. While the actor was completely in character filling a shot, another camera filmed the behind the scenes footage. Michelle Pfeiffer in the shot moves around and is about to deliver a whip attack on the mannequins present at the supposed mall. What struck fans as amazing was the fact that the entire shot was a one-take sequence. Fans were unaware of this fact and were truly amazed by this. Furthermore adding to the amusement, Michelle Pfeiffer delivers the whip shot in one take itself. This left the fans truly amazed at the accuracy and the comfort possessed by the actor when she was in her role. Further on in the video, Michelle Pfeiffer delivers a few dialogues, moments before she rips the heads apart of the mannequins standing in front of her.

Reminder: Michelle Pfeiffer whipped the heads off those four mannequins IN ONE TAKE to thunderous applause from the Batman Returns crew! pic.twitter.com/wVqyH4qw6A — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 19, 2021

Honestly, the angles and cuts they use in the final shot actually make it look more 'faked'. The raw footage up top really shows her skill. — RedDog 🇺🇸 Patriots Wear Masks!! 😷 (@TheBigRedDogCC) February 19, 2021

I saw a making of - her jumping rope with the whip was not in the script. She was just so happy, she ad-libbed that and the director loved it and kept it in the film.



She was magnificent in the role! — Eric Os (@EricAndFazio) February 19, 2021

🔥 my first Hollywood job was at Warner Brothers & one day I saw Michelle Pfeiffer practicing alone with the bullwhip & she was magnificent — Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) February 19, 2021

My cousin trained her on the bull whip. Pretty awesome work! — Lindsay K (@lkirksmulders) February 19, 2021

I will be criticized for this, BUT... Michelle Pfeiffer is to Catwoman as Heath Ledger is to Joker. She deserved a nomination for this role. I stan Michelle. — IN THE CUT (@InthecutZine) February 19, 2021

With precision and swift moments, the actor correctly hits all three of her targets and delivers perfect headshots to all of them. While there was room for error as the makers could have expected, Michelle Pfeiffer stunned everyone on set by delivering accurate blows. Upon closer inspection, one can even find out that Michelle Pfeiffer had not attacked three but four mannequins with the fourth moving a bit out of sight. Therefore, fans all over Twitter were truly amazed by this video shared by the user. The video currently stands at over 3 million views and over 191 thousand likes. In one of her earlier posts on Instagram as well, Michelle Pfeiffer can be seen wielding her whip like a true professional.

