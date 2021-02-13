Michelle Trachtenberg Shares Her 'Last' Comment On Allegations Against Joss Whedon

Gossip Girl actor Michelle Trachtenberg reposted Buffy The Vampire Slayer colleague Sarah Michelle Gellar's recent post against director Joss Whedon. Michelle added her 'last' comment too, on the #MeToo matter. Sarah and Michelle along with other co-stars also showed their support to Charisma Carpenter who opened up about her experiences with Joss Whedon.

In support of Charisma and Ray Fisher, who had initially accused Joss Whedon of his ill behaviour, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a note with followers on her Instagram account. The note read that Gellar will not be "making any further comments, but stands with the survivors." Michelle Trachtenberg reposted it and shared a detail with fans saying, "There was a rule. Saying. He (Joss Whedon)'s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again." She referred to it as her last comment on the issue.

Michelle went on to comment on her own post saying, "You. Are my rock!! What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!" Fans too showered their support on the Buffy The Vampire Slayer actors. Many supported and applauded the actors for their courage. Fans of the show also expressed distaste towards Joss Whedon.

What were the allegations against Joss Whedon?

On July 1, 2020, Justice League actor Ray Fisher called out Joss Whedon for his "gross and unacceptable "behaviour on the sets of Justice League. He also accused comic book writer Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg of enabling Whedon's behaviour. The tweet went viral as it was retweeted over 13,000 times.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Charisma Carpenter then tweeted her story on February 10, 2021, about her experiences with Joss Whedon on the Angel and Buffy set. She said that certain incidents had an impact on her health leading to chronic physical condition. Actors Amber Benson and Clare Kramer also showed their support to Carpenter on their own social media handles.

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter https://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, I believe and stand with @allcharisma, @ray8fisher, @amber_benson and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset..... #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter #IStandWithRayFisher — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) February 10, 2021

Eliza Dushku too expressed her empathy towards Carpenter in a long heartfelt note. She encouraged Charisma and others who wished to speak out against the abusive behaviour not only on the Buffy set. She ended her note with the words "From courage, come change and hope."

