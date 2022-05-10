Michelle Williams To Welcome Third Child; Announces Break From Acting Until Birth Of Baby

The Greatest Showman actor Michelle Williams is going to be a mother for the third time as she announced her pregnancy with husband Thomas Kail. The duo got married in 2020 and share a son, Hart, who was born the same year. This would be Williams' third child as she shares a 16-year-old daughter Matilda with her late former partner Heath Ledger.

While announcing the jovial news, the actor divulged the significant changes that came about in her life after becoming a mother and expressed excitement to welcome another life into the world. Additionally, she also announced that she will be taking a break from professional commitments until her baby is born.

Michelle Williams announces she is expecting her third child

Four times Academy Awards nominee Michelle Williams told Variety that she will be welcoming her third child this fall. Describing it as 'totally joyous', the 41-year-old said, ''As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time,'' She also candidly admitted that 'good fortune' is not lost on her family.

The actor, who was also seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, talked about raising a child during a pandemic and the important lessons about life and society the profound experience taught her. She likened the birth of her son to a reminder of how 'life goes on' despite everything. She further added, ''The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that,''

Experiencing motherhood also made the actor strive for a better world as she committed herself to advocating the world about pay equity and reproductive freedoms over the years. She also added, ''Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Apart from enjoying her pregnancy, the actor has several films in her pipeline as she looks ahead to a packed 2022. She will be seen in Showing Up as well as Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical The Fabelmans. However, after these projects, Williams plans to take a break from work to focus and enjoy her pregnancy. She concluded, ''I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired''.