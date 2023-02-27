Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh Script History With SAG Awards Wins

Actor Ke Huy Quan landed a historic win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Huy Quan won the award for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. He also became the first Asian actor win the honour at the SAG Awards stage. He delivered a heartfelt speech which many found inspirational.

Huy Quan was in tears after he accepted the SAG Award. During his speech, he mentioned how he felt when he was told that he would be the first Asian actor to win at this stage. He dedicated his win to everyone "who wants change".

"This is a really emotional moment for me. Recently I was told that if I was to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Check out Ke Huy Quan's speech below.

Ke Huy Quan mentions Michelle Yeoh in speech

Ke Huy Quan thanked James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau and Harry Shum Jr and said that how his win has transformed the landscape for Asian actors in Hollywood. He also addressed co-star Yeoh and recalled starting his career with her in 1984. He told Yeoh that he was glad they were together on the big screen after all these years.

"I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984 that one day we would meet on the big screen."

At the end of his speech, he addressed the viewers and advised them to keep on with their struggle, adding that the "spotlight" will eventually find them.

"To all those at home that are watching, that are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you."

Huy Quan started his career with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies back in the 1980s. While he was a child actor back then, he went on a forced hiatus due to the lack of acting opportunities. Other stars who competed with Huy Quan in the category were Paul Dano, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Eddie Redmayne.

Michelle Yeoh creates history at SAG Awards

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh also created history at SAG Awards 2023 after winning an individual acting honour. She is the first woman of Asian descent to bag a SAG Award. She won in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category.

Grab your tissues and prepare to be moved by the ICONIC Michelle Yeoh! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZPHoOkHb7u — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

Both Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are also frontrunners at the Oscars 2023 in respective acting categories.