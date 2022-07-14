Mickey Rourke Sides With Johnny Depp As He Weighs In On Trial With Amber; 'I Could Say...'

The defamation lawsuit trial between estranged couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was the talk of the town with various stars siding with either of the two. After the trial ended with the verdict being declared in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's favour, Amber Heard has constantly expressed her disappointment with the verdict.

Recently, actor Mickey Rourke who is known for playing the role of Ivan Vanko in Iron Man 2, sided with Johnny while sharing his views on the trial. The actor called the Aquaman star a ‘gold digger’ in a new interview and revealed how he also faced false allegations in the past.

Mickey Rourke shares thoughts on Amber-Johnny defamation trial

Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber on June 1, after a six-week-long trial. After a month since winning the trial, the actor's friend Mickey made certain revelations during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored and shared how he knows Johnny for years.

During the interview when the actor was asked about the famous trial, he shared how he also had landed in a similar situation where he was blamed for things he had not done. Talking about how these kinds of allegations tarnish a person's reputation,

Mickey said, "I know Johnny for many years but I don’t know him intimately. All I could say is I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and a bad reputation but finally the truth came out after I lost movies and jobs. I felt like I died for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?” When Piers asked him, “Do you think that’s what she was?” Mickey replied, “Absolutely.”

Johnny and Heard had tied the knot in LA in 2015, after dating for several years. Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny on 23 May 2016 and secured a temporary restraining order against him. Later, the 59-year-old star sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. She countersued him for $100 million. After a six-week-long gruelling trial, Johnny emerged as the winner.

