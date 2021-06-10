'Midnight In The Switchgrass' Trailer: Excited Fans Say 'can't Wait' For Megan's Comeback

The trailer of Megan Fox's upcoming crime action film Midnight in the Switchgrass released on June 9. The makers revealed that Willis and Fox will be seen playing FBI agents on the hunt for a serial killer. Helmed by Randall Emmett, Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer garnered massive love from moviegoers. While many lauded the screenplay, many also spoke about Megan Fox, Colson Baker, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael and Sistine Rose Stallone's acting skills. Check out netizens' reaction.

Fans react to Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer

Speaking about the Midnight in the Switchgrass cast, a user wrote, "This is gonna be good," whereas another fan penned, "Omg can't wait to watch it. A bunch of fans spoke about how they've been waiting for Megan Fox to make her comeback ever since her last release. "I thought this was going to be cheesy!! But it looks good," read another comment.

me with machine gun kelly and megan fox in the trailer of midnight in the switchgrass pic.twitter.com/fMZeaZzIAo — stell (@hustlerluv) June 9, 2021

yallll the midnight in the switchgrass trailer gave me CHILLS — pay (@ttmcolson) June 9, 2021

THE TRAILER FOR MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS. OH MY GOD I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE MOVIE TO COME OUT 🥵 — dani,, ♡ (@bodybagmgk) June 9, 2021

megan in the first trailer of midnight in the switchgrass 😍 can’t wait to see this movie pic.twitter.com/1c0Yc9EpVK — morena (@JENNlFERB0DY) June 9, 2021

I’m completely loosing my mind after a 2 minute trailer for midnight in the switchgrass, how am I going to be able to handle the entire movie?? — mandy 💐 (@rushinmyveins) June 9, 2021

the midnight in the switchgrass trailer is so good pic.twitter.com/daeFumPsNa — pauline ♡ 133 (@icarusdiablo) June 9, 2021

The trailer shows how FBI agents Lombardo (Fox) and Helter (Bruce Willis) unite with a cop (Emile Hirsch) as they begin hunting for a serial killer (Lukas Haas). The video also has sequences of Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly's character and how he gets pushed by Lombardo. The film will showcase how she will get to any lengths to fight for justice.

Many also wrote in the comments section that the makers have given away the plot of the movie in the trailer itself. A section of fans wrote that the trailer could have been more gripping to keep the audience hooked to its plot. "Almost the entire story revealed," read a user's comment.

Midnight in the Switchgrass release date is July 23, 2021. The producer and director of the film, Randall Emmett, spoke about the movie to People while revealing the first looks. He said that he's so fortunate to make his directorial debut with Midnight in the Switchgrass and that he feels great to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew. He also affirmed that a filmmaker cannot go wrong when he pairs actors such as Megan Fox, Emile Hirsh and Bruce Willis with an exceptional story of crime, deceit and suspense. Emmett expressed excitement and continued that the team and he can't wait to share it with the world.

