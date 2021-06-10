'Midnight In The Switchgrass' Trailer: Megan Fox Beats Up Beau Machine Gun Kelly; Watch

Midnight in the Switchgrass is an upcoming crime thriller film directed by Randall Emmett starring the couple, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox among others. The Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer was released on June 9, 2021, and the two lovebirds share an intense scene in the trailer. The trailer hints that Fox and Kelly's characters do not fall in love in the movie. Read ahead to know more about Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer.

Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer review

The real-life couple, Machine and Megan met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. However, in the trailer that was released by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the couple can be seen having a physical fight. Megan Fox plays the role of an FBI agent named Rebecca Lombardo in the movie and teams up with agent Karl Helter (played by Bruce Willis) and a Florida state cop Byron Crawford (played by Emile Hirsch) to try and catch a serial killer Peter (played by Lukas Haas).

The trailer starts with the kidnapping of a girl and Megan walks into a hotel room to meet Machine Gun Kelly and says, “We’re supposed to be protecting these girls.” Kelly grabs her and says, “It’s not your operation. You belong to me, do you understand what I’m saying? Now lift up that skirt.” Megan refuses and beats him down, kicking him and then punching him in the nose. During the investigation later, she confronts him again and holds a gun to his head to get more information on the assailant.

As the trailer proceeds, Megan tells Bruce Willis, “The minute I got made bait, it became my operation!” Next, Megan takes part in a sting operation by becoming the prey of the serial killer. She goes to meet him at a bar and her operation goes wrong as he kidnaps her too. The trailer reads, “To catch a killer she must become his prey.” The rest of the trailer shows the police trying to locate Megan before the killer causes her any damage and it’s too late. The trailer promises a thrilling and action-packed ride. Have a look at the Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer below.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS TRAILER)

