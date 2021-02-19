Migos’ Quavo To Make His Film Debut In 'Wash Me In The River' Co-starring Robert DeNiro

Quavious Keyate Marshall, professionally known as Quavo, is a popular rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is a member of the hip hop and rap music Migos. The artist has given a number of hit songs and has appeared in a few television series. Now, he is all set to make his feature film debut.

Migos’ Quavo to make film debut with John Malkovich and Robert DeNiro in 'Wash Me in the River'

Variety has recently revealed that Migos’ Quavo will be making his feature film debut in Wash Me in the River. It features two times Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro, Emmy-winner John Malkovich, and Jack Huston. The upcoming movie is helmed by Randall Emmett as his second directorial project. It is currently being filmed in Puerto Rico.

Migos’ Quavo will portray the role of Coyote, a ruthless and heartless drug lord. The action-thriller is said to have a setting like No Country for Old Men, with a script by Adam Taylor and Chris Sivertson. Wash Me in the River focuses on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealer responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in the death of his lover.

Quavo has featured in multiple music videos by Migos and others. He has appeared in several scripted television shows as himself. The list includes Atlanta, Star, Black-ish, Ballers, Justin Bieber: Seasons, and Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. The artists expressed his excitement about his first big-screen project.

He said that he honestly thinks Wash Me in the River is going to be "one of the greatest" films to come of this time. The singer stated that the experience was "unbelievable" for him, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making him feel like family. He mentioned that his fans will see him doing some stunts and a lot of what they hear from him in his raps. Quavo asserted that this is one of his "biggest debuts" he has ever had, and so proud of what they did, He mentioned about working with Randall Emmett who is "such an amazing guy," and he cannot wait to do more films with him.

Director Randall Emmett also opened up about the artist joining the project. He called Quavo a "superstar and a real" actor. He said that getting to the artists and bringing the Coyote character to life is "very exciting" for him. Emmett thinks Quavo is going to have a film career equally as big as his music.

