Migration Trailer: Family Of Ducks Brings Out Hilarious Moments | Watch

Illumination dropped the trailer for Migration on Tuesday. The 3:12-minute-long clip showcases how a family of mallards faces a survival battle once they leave their usual jungle habitat in New England and embark on an “adventure” to go to Jamaica. The trip takes them via the very urbanised New York, adding to their woes.

3 things you need to know

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani is leading the voice cast of Migration.

This is the second Illumination release this year after the blockbuster The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The upcoming animated feature is slated to release on December 22.

Ducks encounter the migration problem

The trailer starts with a family of mallards or wild ducks swimming in the pond inside the New England jungle when a flock of migrating ducks approaches them. Pam (Elizabeth Banks), the mallard mother, is awestruck by them and expresses a wish to venture out of their safe space. After convincing her over-protective husband Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), they are finally out in the city.

As they try to reach Jamaica via the bustling New York City, they encounter a choking atmosphere, skyscrapers, and construction vehicles, leaving them surprised. A hilarious scene set in a Manhattan restaurant involving the sought-after dish Duck a l'Orange (caramelised preparation of Long Island duck or Pekin) is unmissable.

Another funny sequence is when Gwen, Pam and Mack’s daughter, has to answer nature's call and this forces the family to land on the ground. Awkwafina appears at the fag end of the trailer as the New York City pigeon gang leader. She agrees to guide the Mallards to Jamaica but after getting hit twice, the tattered pigeon issues a warning against sticking “too close”.

What else do we know of the film?

Apart from Nanjiani, Banks and Awkwafina, Migration also has Keegan-Michael Key, Danny DeVito, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Caspar Jennings, and Tresi Gazal among others as the voice cast. Helmed by Benjamin Renner, who is directing his third film, the forthcoming movie uses his minimalist drawing style, a noticeable element in his previous films.

(Kumail Nanjiani leads the voice cast of upcoming animated film Migration | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Migration will release in cinema halls on December 22.