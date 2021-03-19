Mike Flanagan's Upcoming Netflix Horror Series 'The Midnight Club' Begins Filming

The Midnight Club is an upcoming supernatural horror web series on Netflix. It is created and directed by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor showrunner, Mike Flanagan along with Leah Fong. Now, the showrunner has revealed that the series has commenced its production.

Mike Flanagan confirms The Midnight Club has started shooting

Mike Flanagan took to his Twitter handle to announced that The Midnight Club has kicked off production. He shared a picture of the clapboard from the day one set of the series. It shows that they are on scene one and take one. Check out the tweet below.

The Midnight Club cast has Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota as the titular group of terminally ill young adults. Zack Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Samantha Sloyan (Hush), and Matt Biedel will be seen as supporting characters. The series will be led by Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street). She will essay the role of the enigmatic doctor who looks over the hospice for young adults. The show is developed by Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures, who has been in a deal with Netflix since 2019.

The Midnight Club is expected to be a 10-episode horror series on Netflix. It is based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike from his book of the same name, published by Simon and Schuster in 1994. It takes place at Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die. The book centres around a group of five young men and women who gather at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

Mike Flanagan is coming off from his success of two Netflix horror shows, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He is also developing another supernatural series for the streamer, Midnight Mass, which is expected to release this year. The Midnight Club premiere date has not been revealed yet.

Promo Image Source: Cover of Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club Book