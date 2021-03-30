Mike Posner To Climb Mount Everest To Raise Money For Detroit Justice Center

Singer Mike Posner announced that he is going to climb Mount Everest in April and May. Mike will climb Mount Everest to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center. He will raise the money from the corporate sponsors and a donation page that he created for everyone so that everyone can contribute to the noble cause.

Mike Posner recently took to his Twitter account in which announced that he is going to climb Mount Everest to raise money for a charity. In the tweet, he wrote, "SO EXCITED to announce that this May I’ll be attempting to summit the tallest mountain on Earth, Mt. Everest, with@DrJonKedski in order to raise funds for @justcitydetroit PLEASE DONATE what you can ...or just share the GoFundMe link". Check out his tweet below.

This is not the first time Mike Posner has challenged himself. The singer in 2019 has embarked on a walk across America for six long weeks, starting his journey from Asbury Park, New Jersey, and ending it at Venice Beach in California. Mike Posner has spent the last eighteen months of his life training himself to climb Mount Everest. According to a report by Variety, the singer in an interview said that while the walk around America might be a journey for founding himself but the climb he is going to do will be about others.

Mike Posner chose to help the Detroit Justice Center because the organization is carrying out important justice reforms in his hometown. The organization opened in the year 2018. Mike will climb Everest not only to honour his city but also his father who was a veteran criminal defense attorney in Detroit who died in the year 2017.

Mike Posner recently released a new song called Momma Always Told Me that features Stanaj and Yung Bae and is getting a good response from the audience. In December 2020, the singer also released a concept album called Operation: Wake Up which became a huge hit instantly. The singer's 2010 song called Please Don't Go is currently trending on TikTok. Last year, his debut single called Cooler Than Me also got a similar response from everyone on the social media platform.

