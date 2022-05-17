Mike Tyson Gets Onboard Sean Penn's Upcoming Drama-thriller 'Black Flies'; Details Inside

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been cast in a leading role alongside Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the upcoming drama-thriller Black Flies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The former heavyweight boxing legend has been roped in for the Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire directorial, which is based on Shannon Burke's best-selling novel of the same name and draws inspiration from the author's experience as a paramedic in New York City in the 1990s.

Scriptwriter Ryan King, known for his work in The Tutor, is penning the screenplay, while Sculptor Media banner alongside Force Majeure, James Masciello’s creative producing arm, and Projected Picture Works are bankrolling the project. The shooting is currently underway in New York City.

Mike Tyson gets onboard Sean Penn's upcomign drama-thriller Black Flies

Tyson will reportedly play the role of a superior officer among the male paramedics, played by both Sean Penn and Sheridan. According to THR, Sheridan is 'playing a first-year medic who hits the streets driving an ambulance with a grizzled vet, played by Penn'. The report further added, "Choices they make will take them in opposite directions, as the newbie finds his desire to help people challenged to the breaking point." Black Flies' US rights have been given to Open Road Films, while FilmNation Entertainment will be handling the international rights.

This isn't Tyson's first stint in the entertainment industry, the controversial boxer has played himself in various films like Rocky Balboa and the hit comedy The Hangover and The Hangover Part II. He has also made appearances in projects like How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy and Scary Movie V. Black Flies will surely bolster Tyson's entertainment career further.

Meanwhile, Sean Penn was recently in Ukraine to work on a documentary based on the Russian invasion of the country. In a conversation with Hollywood Authentic, the actor spoke about his experience in the war-torn nation, revealing that he felt like 'taking up arms' against Russian forces. The documentary is reportedly being developed by Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. Penn is also seen in the political thriller series Gaslit alongside Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens, and Betty Gilpin among others.

(IMAGE: AP)