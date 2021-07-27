Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher 'didn't Wash' Their Kids Everyday Until They Saw Dirt On Them?

Hollywood celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently revealed they have a specific approach to bath time for their children. The star couple's daughter Wyatt Isabelle is 6, and son, Dimitri Portwood is 4 years old. During their recent appearance on the Armchair Expert Podcast, revealed they do not believe in bathing their children with soap on daily basis.

During their latest appearance on the Armchair Expert Podcast, the hosts of the podcast - Dax Shepard and Monica Padman were seen discussing how frequently the couple shower. When Shepard insisted that Padman "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day", and only washed with water. Kunis and Kutcher agreed to that. Kunis replied, "I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash? I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway".

The actor continued, "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day." She added, "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." To this, Shepard noted that he and his wife, Kristen Bell "used to bathe" daughters- Lincoln and Delta, every day as "part of a nighttime routine." He added that they stopped doing so when his children grew old.

The Bad Moms actor was quick to reply to this, "That's how we feel about our children." Ashton Kutcher said, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." As for their own showering habits, the celebrity couple revealed that they refrain from using soap on their entire bodies on a regular basis.

That 70s show actor Kutcher said, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." He added, "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else". He also revealed his habit of washing his face every day. Kutcher said, "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out". Kunis admitted, "I do wash my face twice a day."

IMAGE: MILA KUNIS/ ASHTON KUTCHER'S INSTAGRAM

