Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Set The Record Straight Over Celebs Bathing Debate

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have finally broken their silence after initiating social media's biggest celebrity bathing debate. The couple got married in 2015 and share a daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher who is 6-years-old and their son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher who is 4-years-old. Their remarks on not bathing their kids frequently garnered the public's attention and sparked a worldwide debate.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher mock the debate

The couple's remarks earlier in July made them subject to major criticism and trolling on the internet. However, they seemed to have taken it in good spirit as Kutcher took to his Instagram to share a hilarious video of them poking fun at the situation. In the video, the 43-year-old filmed his wife standing outside the shower where their kids were bathing.

Ashton can be heard mockingly saying, 'You're putting water on the children?', 'You're trying to melt them?', and remarking 'This is ridiculous. What's going on?'. On the other hand, Kunis could not help but laugh away heartily. Ashton uploaded the video with the caption, 'This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks'.

More on celebrity bathing debate

For the unversed, In late July, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, co-hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, and discussed the bathing routines of their kids. The couple talked about how they did not bathe their kids frequently saying, 'I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day, I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever'.

Kutcher also added, 'Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point'. The interview was caught on instantly by netizens who incessantly trolled the couple. However, Brokeback Mountain actor Jake Gyllenhaal was also roped into the trolling when he revealed, on an interview with Vanity Fair, that he also found himself showering less frequently.

In both cases, the actors claimed to believe in the natural cleaning process of the body which would be adversely affected due to frequent use of soaps and showers. This caused an onset of debate on social media.

