Months after the Oscars debacle, Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars when the latter went to receive the award on stage just moments after slapping comedian Chris Rock. The Luckiest Girl Alive actor, who attended the 94th Academy Awards with her husband Ashton Kutcher expressed 'shocked' at how people stood for the Men In Black actor and applauded him when he won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

In a conversation with C Magazine in a new cover story, Kunis said that she was shocked by how many people stood in the crowd for him after the incident. She said,

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself. Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up. I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than does what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.' It's insane to me."

Will Smith-Chris Rock feud

In an unexpected turn of events, Will Smith stormed the Dolby Theater stage to confront Chris Rock just moments before collecting his first-ever Oscar. Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was the subject of an insensitive joke made by the Grown Ups actor, and everyone's favourite, Smith, wasn't too thrilled about it. Smith seemed to take exception to Rock's G.I. Jane-related remark regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's shorn head. He went straight to the stage and smacked the comedian in the face.

Later, Smith even apologised to Rock through social media, thereby breaking the silence post-altercation. Responding to why he didn’t apologise to Chris in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother."

Image: Instagram/@mila_kunis_officiall, AP