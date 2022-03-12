Mila Kunis Says She Used To Tell People She's Russian And Not Ukrainian, Explains Why

Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi in 1983, recently admitted that she would tell people that she was Russian. The American Psycho 2 actor also talked about how she 'strongly identified' as an American as she grew up in Los Angeles. For the unversed, in 1991, Kunis and her family fled from Soviet Ukraine to settle down in the United States.

Her recent interview came after the actor contributed heavily to providing financial aid to the distressed citizens of Ukraine after Russia's President Vladimir Putin carried out a full-blown war in the country rendering millions of people to flee their homes. During her conversation, she also weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and revealed how this incident changed her previous habit of telling people she's from Russia.

Mila Kunis explains why she used to tell people she was Russian

In an interview with Maria Shriver for Conversations Above the Noise, the 38-year-old actor recalled people telling her how she was 'so Eastern European'. In response to that, the actor would say, ''I’m so LA! What do you mean?’ Like, my whole life I was like, ‘I am LA through and through.'' She further revealed that she felt 'irrelevant' being a Ukrainian as she strongly identified as an American, although she had several family and friends in the now war-hit country.

Mila Kunis further recalled being asked where she was from when she first moved to LA. After telling them she was from Ukraine, the Extract actor said she was met with confusion as people did not know where it was. Kunis added, ''I’d have to explain Ukraine and where it is on the map, and I was like, ‘Ugh, that’s exhausting,'' Citing that it was easier to tell them that she's Russian, the actor said, ''I was like, great, I’ll just tell people from Russia.''

However, the recent turn of events in her home country caused her to change her habit as she said, ''This happens and I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out.'' She also added that she would no longer tell people that she was from Russia.

It is also important to note that Mila Kunis along with her husband actor Ashton Kutcher raised over $3 million to help the refugees of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Image: Instagram/@mila_kunis_officiall