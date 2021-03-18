Miley Cyrus And James Gunn Reminisce Over Miley's Cameo In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ended on a tragic note depicting the demise of Yondu, Star Lord's surrogate father. He gets a 'Ravagers' funeral and many characters show up in the final scene. From Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord to Miley Cyrus as Mainframe many stars give a cameo at the end of the movie. Recently, the director of Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 had a fun interaction which might be a hint for another Miley Cyrus cameo in the next part of the movie.

Miley Cyrus and James Gunn reminisce over Miley Cyrus' cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2

A fan page of Miley Cyrus shared a clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and wrote, "Who remembers Miley voicing 'Mainframe' in Guardians of The Galaxy 2?". James Gunn replied to this tweet and wrote, "Me. Cc @mileycyruss". After a while, Milley Cyrus herself replied to James Gunn's tweet and wrote that she misses everyone. James Gunn then replied to Miley Cyrus with a photo of Sean Gunn as Kraglin in Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 and wrote, "#RavagersForever". Check out the tweets below.

According to a report by ComicBook.com, Gunn in an interview revealed that he agreed to cast Miley Cyrus in the role of Mainframe because he admires her voice and finds her funny, sweet, and likable. James Gunn then explained how he found her funny and just called her up one day and Miley agreed to play the role of Mainframe. Furthermore, James said that Miley was delighted to be a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 cast and knows that in the future this character may become a big thing and has agreed to play the role happily.

James Gunn is currently working on his upcoming project with DC called Peacemaker and will start the production of Guardians of Galaxy Vol.3 very soon. In a recent interaction with the audience on his social media page, James Gunn revealed that the script of the movie is complete, and most of the production head has been hired. The director added that they will start filming soon.

Image Credits: James Gunn/ Miley Cyrus's Instagram