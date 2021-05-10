Miley Cyrus Asks Miley Air Or Kylie Air? Fans Feel It Is A "hard Decision" To Make

Miley Cyrus recently posted a collage of two photos of herself and Kylie Jenner on social media for all the fans. For the caption for that post, she dropped in a question for all her fans asking whose air look they liked the most. The photo received tons of reactions from their fans who mentioned in their comments who they liked more while others mentioned that it was a hard decision to make.

Miley Air or Kylie Air?

Miley Cyrus recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of herself in which she can be seen wearing a black coloured mask with her hair tightly tied in a side ponytail. She can also be seen sitting on a plane while wearing some stunning pieces of gold jewellery including a cool chain along with a pair of earrings. On the other hand, she added a photo of Kylie Jenner in which she can be seen sitting in a private jet wearing a classy white top with a colourful bag. She paired it with a cool pair of black track pants and a shimmering set of white and silver sneakers with it. Even she kept her hair tied in a high ponytail during her travelling time.

In the caption, Miley Cyrus added a question for all her fans about whose look they liked the most, asking - Miley Air or Kylie Air? She then added an aeroplane symbol next to it.

Many of the fans took to Miley Cyrus’ latest Instagram post and dropped in cute compliments for her while many others answered the question asked by the singer through her post. Some of the fans clearly loved Miley Cyrus’ air look and added comments such as “Miley air 4ever” and “Miley Air all the way to the moon”. While the photo received millions of likes after a couple of hours of posting, one of the popular celebrities also dropped in a comment stating that it was a hard decision to make as they both looked amazing. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Miley Cyrus’ Instagram and see how she received love from her fans.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM, KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

