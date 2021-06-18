Miley Cyrus Celebrates 13 Years Of '7 Things'; Nick Jonas & Selena Gomez Make A Cameo

Singer Miley Cyrus took to her social media handles to celebrate 13 years of her hit song 7 Things. In honour of 13 years of 7 Things, Miley shared a clip on her Twitter and asked her fans to help her find some of the teen girls who were featured in the song's iconic music video. Alongside a clip of some of the girls, Cyrus wrote on Twitter: "where are they now? Twitter do your thing." The singer also took to her Instagram to celebrate 13 years of 7 Things and shared her inspiration behind writing the song and also some pictures and GIF from the music video.

Miley Cyrus celebrates 13 years of 7 Things

where are they now? Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/rAiM1CcF9C — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 17, 2021

Cyrus took to her Instagram and celebrated the song's milestone and shared various photos, videos, and other content about her song 7 Things. The first slide was a short clip from her music video, Miley followed it up with a GIF of herself and Selena Gomez singing the song together as well as a tweet comparing her song 7 Things to Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U. The tweet read

"Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' is the 2021 Disney equivalent of Miley Cyrus's 7 Things". The singer also tagged her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas in a screenshot from the music video where Miley is seen holding up a photo of the former couple with Nick's face scribbled out.

In her post, Miley Cyrus also included a quote from her 2009 autobiography, Miles to Go, in which she admits she was "angry" at Nick Jonas when she wrote the song. "My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song," she explained. "Why does he get a love song? Because I don't hate him. I won't let myself hate anybody. That's not the way my heart works. It's a song about how I should hate him, but I don't, and I don't know why."

Miley Cyrus will hold a Pride special concert event

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram and announced a special concert held on account of Pride Month. The event names 'Stand For You' will be premiered on June 25th on peacock Tv. In her caption, Miley wrote "I’ve got a lot of guests. A lot of #Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES. Don’t miss my #MileyPrideSpecial June 25th."

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

