Miley Cyrus Celebrates 15 Years Of 'Hannah Montana'; Sends Flowers To The Cast

Miley Cyrus’s much-loved show Hannah Montana just marked 15 years since it first premiered and the pop-icon isn’t staying back in celebrating it. She sent special flower arrangements, in colours of the show’s logo, to several people, who were a part of the cast of the team, which included Joe Jonas, Emily Osment and Billy Ray Cyrus. Not just this, Miley also wrote a two-page long letter to her character Hannah, which she shared on her social media.

Miley Cyrus celebrates 15 years of Hannah Montana

The digital letter was written on a Hannah Montana letterhead, wherein Miley addressed how special the character was for her and helped her with so many things in her life. She wrote in her caption of the post, “Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever”.

The letter read, “Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time, I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then…that is where you would live forever". She added, "Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands.”

Further, she concluded the letter and wrote, “Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfil my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana, Forever, Miley”.

The singer sent flowers to some of the people who were a part of the cast of the show. Miley sent flowers to Emily Osment who played her best friend Lily, and Joe Jonas who had also performed on the show. The flowers were the shape of a star, which used yellow, purple and dark pink flowers which were the colours of the show’s logo. Also, Miley sent a bouquet of flowers to her father Billy Ray Cyrus who also played her on-screen father Billy Stewart.

Promo Courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram

