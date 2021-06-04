Miley Cyrus Celebrates Eighth Anniversary Of Her Hit Track 'We Can't Stop'

Miley Cyrus is celebrating eight years since her hit track, We Can’t Stop released, around the world. The singer took to her Instagram feed on Thursday and shared snippets from the music video. Scroll further and take a look at the post Miley shared, and have a look at what she has to say.

Miley Cyrus celebrates the eighth #WeCantStopAnniversary

The singer took to her Instagram on June 3, 2021, to share a bunch of 9 pictures and clips, from various scenes of the We Can’t Stop music video. The first was a poster with ‘8 Years of We Can’t Stop’, followed by a clip of Miley falling off her scooter, a skeleton made out of fries, a picture of Cyrus with rapper Michael Williams, who also worked on the track. Miley ended the post with a GIF of herself, sticking her tongue out.

She kept her caption simple and wrote, “8 YEARS OF BEING AMERICA’S FAVORITE ANTI HERO! 🐻 👅 #WeCantStopAnniversary 4ever grateful to @mikewillmadeit for this banger!”. The post has received over 785k likes, after being shared on the social media platform. The comments by Miley’s fans and friends are a shower of love on the song as well as the artists, with one of them calling, “one of the most iconic songs ever”. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Miley Crus on the work front

The singer’s latest album was Plastic Hearts which released on November 27, 2020, and was the seventh studio album by Cyrus. It included 12 tracks namely WT* Do I Know, Plastic Hearts, Angels like You, Prisoner, Gimme What I Want, Night Crawling, Midnight Sky, High, Hate Me, Bad Karma, Never Be Me, and Golden G String; while Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks did some of the guest vocals. The album debuted at the 2nd position on the Billboard 200 charts in the States.

Her last release was the remix of Without You, along with Kid Laroi. After it was previewed by fans on Miley’s TikTok, the duo released it on April 30, 2021. It was Miley’s first remix as a featured artist as well as marked her first release since signing with Columbia Records in March 2021.

