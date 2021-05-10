Miley Cyrus Cracks A Joke About Dogecoin & Elon As Little Hannah Montana; Here's How

Miley Cyrus could not help but crack a joke or two on Elon Musk in a recent appearance with him on a TV show. The singer and actor took to Twitter and shared a fun moment when Musk allegedly tried to explain her Dogecoin. Miley Cyrus’ tweet also paid a sweet little homage to her Hannah Montana days. Miley Cyrus cracked this joke before her recent musical appearance on Saturday Night Live, while Elon Musk marked his debut on the show. Find out how Miley joked about Dogecoin in Hannah Montana style.

Miley Cyrus joked about Dogecoin before performing on SNL

Elon Musk recently marked his debut on the hit show, Saturday Night Live. Elon Musk’s guest appearance on the show invited quite a lot criticism.

But this criticism worked in the favour of the show since it delivered the third highest rating of the season. Ahead of his SNL appearance, both Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus made plenty of jokes about their upcoming performances. While Elon Musk was the guest host, Miley Cyrus was the musical guest of the night. As mentioned earlier, before appearing on the show, Miley Cyrus cracked a joke about a cryptocurrency named 'Dogecoin' and did not forget to add a comment about Musk. In a tweet, Miley Cyrus shared a video of herself a teenager performing a few vocal exercises. According to Fox Business’ report, this video is from the time Miley Cyrus was prepping for her Hannah Montana concert as a teenager. Along with the video, Miley tweeted that she makes the same noises when Elon Musk tries to explain her Dogecoin. Take a look at Miley Cyrus’ tweet below.

What I hear when Elon is explaining DOGECOIN to me. 🌙🚀💰 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6F6TLRVhLV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 8, 2021

Miley Cyrus’ tweet seemed on point as Elon Musk himself explained the meaning of Dogecoin during his SNL appearance. As usual SNL featured its Weekend Update episode and Elon Musk featured as a Dogecoin expert and preferred to be referred as Doge-father. Watch this video of Elon Musk failing to explain the meaning of Dogecoin below.

IMAGE: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.