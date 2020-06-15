Miley Cyrus' Famous Exes - Where Are They Now? Know Details Here

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked about stars from the time she was seen on the hit Disney TV show Hanna Montana. Over the years she has dated several people and the relationship has always made it to headlines. She even married her longtime, on-off boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in 2018 but soon the two filed for a divorce. Below is a list of people who Miley Cyrus has dated over the years, and what they are doing today-

Miley Cyrus exes

Nick Jonas: 2006–2007

The duo first met on the Disney set when they were 13-year-old in June of 2006 and broke up in December of 2007. It was reported that they broke up because it was hard to keep up the relationship and they used to argue a lot. Today Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra and is living happily with her in LA.

Justin Gaston: 2008–2009

Miley and Justin were together just before Maily started to see Liam Hemsworth. Justin Gaston was 5 years elder to Miley but the duo had a good relationship. It was reported that the couple broke up because Justin was jealous of Miley and Nick Jonas. Miley and Nick Jonas were shooting a video in Malibu and this is what led to the jealousy and they broke up. Justin Gaston is currently married to actress Melissa Ordway and has adopted two daughters, Olivia and Sophie.

Liam Hemsworth: 2009-2013 2018-2020

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had been in 5 years long relationship and it was reported that the duo was also engaged. But then they broke off their engagement as Liam was spotted making out with Eiza Gonzalez. After this, the duo was seen in an on and off relationship for a long time. They then appeared together on the red carpet of Thor Ragnarok in 2017 four years after they broke up. In 2018, the duo got married. But after almost a year of being married, the couple filed for a divorce as things did not work out between them.

Kellan Lutz: December 2013

It was reported that Kellan Lutz was the rebound fling that Milye had after breaking up with Liam Hemsworth. Kellan is Liam's good friend and it was also reported that Kellan reached out to Miley to hang out after which the duo hooked up. It was also added that they went to the Bahamas together. Kellan Lutz is currently married to Brittany Gonzales.

Jared Leto: February 2014

It was reported that Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus hooked up in 2014. It was also reported that after Miley moved on from Lutz she stayed up at Leto's house in L.A. in early February. Jared is currently rumoured to be dating Russian model Valery Kaufman

Reportedly, Miley has also dated these people for a very small time

Mike WiLL Made-It

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Stella Maxwell

Kaitlynn Carter

