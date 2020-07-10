Miley Cyrus' Casual Outfits That Are Perfect Inspiration For A Brunch Date

Miley Cyrus is popular for donning quirky outfits and her Instagram account is a proof to this. From styling different denim outfits to slaying in an all-black outfit, Miley Cyrus surely knows how to pull off every style. Picking up outfits for a date can be a difficult task, especially when it comes to balancing between carrying a simple outfit and not looking extra. Sp here are some outfits inspired by Miley Cyrus, that you can wear on a brush date:

Miley Cyrus' outfits you could wear on a brunch date

You could wear this casual outfit Miley Cyrus is seen in for a date night. Miley has worn a simple black crop top and paired it with a pair of blue printed jeans. She carried a simple purse and wore a pair of funky sunglasses to complete her hair. This outfit is perfect to wear when you have a brunch date on nice weather.

Another outfit you could wear on a brunch date is this denim look. Miley Cyrus wore a pair of washed blue denim and paired it with a similar material denim jacket. She wore a white t-back beneath her jacket. With her trademark bangs and her short hair let down, she completed the look with some jewellery.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet And Eiza Gonzalez Spotted Vacationing In Mexico, Spark Dating Rumours

If you want to wear a dress on your brunch date, you could recreate this look of Miley Cyrus. She wore a simple black knee-length dress with a deep neckline and paired it with a back belt around her waist. With a few choker necklaces around her neck, she completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Also Read: Brendon Urie Tells Donald Trump Not To Use 'Panic! At The Disco' Songs At His Campaigns

Another outfit of Miley Cyrus you could take inspiration from for a brunch date is this look. She wore a white crochet crop top and paired it with a pair of blue jeans. Tying her hair back in a cute bun, she wore loop earrings to complete her look. To compliment her dress, she wore a pair of casual sneakers.

Also Read: Marvel Fan Indicates Makers Have Been Hinting At Thor's Eye Injury For Years

Another brunch date outfit looks to copy from Miley Cyrus is this one. She was seen wearing a simple grey balloon sleeve top with a pair of black pants. She went for a simple makeup look and opted for red lipstick, that was the highlight of her outfit. She let her hair down in a simple look and carried a shimmering sling bag.

Also Read: 'The Avengers' Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals "pressure To Be Thin Is Getting Worse"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.